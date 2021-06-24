Supreme Court puts NCAA on notice for athletes’ compensation

The goal, again according to current interpretation of antitrust law, is to determine whether anticompetitive restraints help or hurt the consumer. (Critics of existing antitrust law, like Lina Khan, the newly confirmed chair of the Federal Trade Commission, would like to change the way this consumer welfare model is applied by the courts — but they will need the courts’ agreement to do that.)

In the NCAA case, a federal district court held that the NCAA was a monopsony — effectively, the sole buyer in the market — for “athletic services” in major college basketball and football. It explained that the NCAA uses its market power to “cap artificially the compensation offered to recruits.” In other words, without the NCAA’s restrictions, schools would compete with each other by offering better packages to prized athletic recruits.

The NCAA admitted all this, but defended itself on the grounds that it was preserving “amateurism.” That was a reasonable strategy given that, in past years, the Supreme Court had occasionally said nice things about the value of amateurism in the context of antitrust challenges to the NCAA — most notably in an important 1984 ruling.

Nevertheless the lower court rejected the NCAA’s argument, noting how the concept of amateurism is a moving target that has changed significantly over the years.