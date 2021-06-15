Supreme Court’s generational divide seen in computer fraud case

In dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Chief justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito, explained that there was nothing unusual about criminalizing unauthorized uses of property – and nothing especially forced about the government’s reading of the language.

There are two possible generational explanations of why all three very conservative Trump appointees — Barrett and Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — voted against the government.

The first would posit that the court’s three younger conservatives are more libertarian and less statist than the court’s three older conservatives. On this view, they balked at how far prosecutors might take the CFAA.

It’s too soon to say whether this is so. Watching the voting trends will, however, provide an answer over the next few years.

The other possibility is that the division among the conservatives is about familiarity with current computer-use norms. The younger justices are hardly digital natives. But they may have more experience with today’s computer-use norms — including sometimes using work email for personal matters.

Breyer would be the generational outlier in this scheme. The court’s oldest justice joined Barrett’s opinion. But Breyer is, in addition to being a liberal, someone who prides himself on being technologically up to date. It makes sense that he would be with the young guns on this one.

