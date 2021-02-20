Sure, I’d walk 6 miles through the snow to get that COVID-19 vaccine

A friend in Baltimore did cry.

“I got one Tuesday, by sheer luck, after registering everywhere and haunting every site and growing increasingly frustrated as people all around me secured shots,” she emailed. “When they waved me over to a desk for the shot, to my huge surprise I got choked up. All the tension of weeks of struggling for an appointment after 11 months of anxiety. I sat down with this very nice tech and I said, ‘You won’t believe this but as I walked over to you I got teary.’ And she looked up reassuringly and said: ‘Lots of people cry.’”

The only thing I knew Tuesday as I embarked on my vaccine expedition was that I might cry if I missed that shot. So I slogged through the slush, clambered over unplowed curbs, cursed only mildly when a snowplow whisked by and splattered me with crud.

I took heart in the fact that the sun was out and the wind was down and it felt good to see the city. An hour after I left home, I wheeled through the doors at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital, sanitized my hands, took an obligatory yellow mask, rode the elevator to the third floor, stood in a short line for a spot at one of the registration tables and was soon herded toward the giant vaccination room.

“Thanks for making the trek,” said the man who waved me onward.