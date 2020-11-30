Talking tough about telling the truth

Those of us who are used to covering the high-flying first days of America’s most-promising presidents-elect reflexively shift into wait-and-see skeptic mode when they effusively introduce their new Cabinet advisers to the world.

Every new team sounds super special, to hear their new boss tell it. Richard Nixon regaled us at length about his belief that each nominee had an “extra dimension.” (And we know how that turned out.) So of course it sounded reassuring and spot-on when President-elect Joe Biden introduced his team of very experienced national security careerists on Tuesday, in Wilmington, Delaware.

“It’s a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it,” Biden began. “... Together, these public servants will restore America globally, it’s global leadership, and it’s moral leadership. ... And they’ll tell me what I need to know, not what I want to know, what I need to know.”

But as each of the nominees walked to the podium to say how grateful and committed they were, there were two moments that caught us certified media skeptics by surprise. They were, in their own ways, unforgettable.