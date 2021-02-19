Teachers unions are hurting students

Experts observe that their parents often are not prepared to teach and cannot afford tutors or private schools. Especially in these pandemic times, mothers may feel they have to work and leave their children alone or else give up money hugely needed for food that the children are not getting free at school, and research shows a million American mothers are now unemployed for that reason. Reports tell us that students’ separation from friends is not easy. A year’s loss of real education can cause intellectual damage for life and lesser paying jobs. Young people have been suffering from mental health problems and suicides have gone up.

This all brings us back to the subject of teachers unions, or public unions in general. Even liberal President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had said he was not against federal unions per se, warned that, in collective bargaining, they would look out for their own good while cheating the citizens who pay taxes. Despite their sworn support of government, he said, they could paralyze it through strikes that would be “unthinkable and intolerable.”