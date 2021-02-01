Ted Cruz is right: We need term limits for members of the House and Senate

That would be a fine argument if voter turnout were consistently high and voters were always educated about issues and candidates. We know they are not.

Even if they were, the Trump era has illustrated what is perhaps the best argument for term limits in these polarized times: limiting the power of political parties.

There are lots of reasons why congressional incumbents seeking reelection win 80%-90% of the time, and most of them have to do with party money and support during reelection campaigns.

It’s a lot more difficult to stand up for principles, especially when they are unpopular within your own ranks, when your once allies are threatening to cut off your campaign financing or are readying a primary challenger.

More often than not, the politicians who act independent of party are those who are not seeking reelection.

Just ask Toomey. He has been one of the more outspoken critics of Donald Trump and was one of only five Republican senators to reject an attempt to dismiss the former president’s second impeachment trial.

He is retiring in 2022 after his second term is over.

It would be nice if more policymakers knew when it was time to step aside.