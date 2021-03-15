Telehealth measures have kept us connected to care through pandemic

But after seeing the therapists help Victoria to sharpen her skills virtually in her home environment, she became a believer.

“She made so many strides over that summer. When she would see the therapist on the other side of the screen, it was like she realized “Oh, hey, I have to work,’” Abbie said.

“I was very, very grateful for telehealth, because I could still have her sessions at home and not risk having a very newly operated-on child out in public,” Abbie said.

In Lincoln, policymakers are recognizing that the emergency expansion of telehealth in the state has been a lifeline for Nebraskans like Victoria. Sen. John Arch’s Legislative Bill 400, which already won unanimous first-round approval in the Legislature, would make several of the emergency waivers permanent.

LB400 lifts patient location restrictions, meaning telehealth appointments can be taken from home, work, or school. The definition of telehealth would be expanded to include audio-only calls for individual behavioral health appointments, which helps patients who may not have broadband to speak with a therapist.

LB400 also removes a paperwork barrier. Instead of needing a consent form signed before the appointment, a digital signature could be provided within ten days.