Telling the truth about Capitol attack

The first thing I noticed when I began covering the Trump campaign as a reporter in 2015 was that members of his staff lied about almost everything, even about things that were totally unnecessary.

Late in 2015, the campaign announced that a group of 100 Black preachers would endorse Trump at a Monday press conference. When I contacted the ministers, the first question was, “What press conference?”

Eventually, nothing the campaign said could be taken as fact. And that was before he was elected.

Over time the small lies became big lies. And the big lies became dangerous. There’s no need to rewrite the last six months of history here, but suffice it to say Donald Trump did not win the Georgia election in 2020, even if he says he did.

That cost his fellow Republicans two Senate seats and control of the U.S. Senate. But it has not cost Trump the loyalty of the voters here who still believe in him, nor of the politicians who need those voters to stay in power, too.

Rep. Clyde is only the latest Trump-supporting member of Congress to say something false about what we all know to be true.