Texas priest right to call out policies that threaten Catholic teachings

The head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops last week said that Biden’s position on abortion rights creates a “difficult and complex situation,” leading to “confusion among the faithful about what the Catholic Church actually teaches on these questions.”

Olson noted that Biden has called abortion “a medical necessity.” The president-elect has vowed to take the Little Sisters of the Poor back into court over their refusal to provide abortifacients to employees.

“That is not Catholic,” Olson said, but “Biden makes a point of his Catholicism.” He is clearly “saying this is Catholic and OK.”

That has grave implications for the church but also for outsiders who see it as a moral authority.

It imposes a kind of secular relativism. It threatens schism. And as Olson worried, it suggests that Biden is trying to take the role of the bishop in the U.S. — an authority he does not and should not possess.

Faithful Catholics — those who accept the Church’s teachings, however difficult they may be — do not fit neatly into either of the two major political parties. That’s probably a good thing.