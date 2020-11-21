Thankful for experiences as state senator

In the area of juvenile justice, I worked with judges, probation and nonprofits to support better outcomes for children who have behavioral health issues. Investing in our children should be a priority — not only to meet education needs, but to address poverty and behavioral health issues. If we can better address issues such as poverty, food insecurity, housing and cases of abuse and neglect, we can help create environments for our children to thrive in.

I would not have been able to pursue these changes for our community without the commitment, expertise and hard work of my staff. My legislative aide, Sarah Wagelie, spent time getting to know Grand Island and attending many in-person meetings. I would not have been as successful without her hard work and care for our community. I was also lucky to have Conner Kozisek and Katie Esters as administrative assistants throughout my term. They both prioritized communicating with my constituents through newsletters and emails, working to keep everyone informed. Because of their efforts I was better able to represent and serve you. I am thankful to them.

I would also like to thank my family for their sacrifice in allowing me to serve you. I wouldn’t have been able to represent my constituents the way I have without their support.

While I will not be returning to the Legislature in January, I will never stop caring about our community and all those who live here. We are strong and resilient; I know we are experiencing tough times, and we have tough times ahead, but I believe in us and in our ability to come together. It is with humility and gratitude that I say thank you. It was an honor to serve as your state senator.

Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island has represented District 35 in the Nebraska Legislature.