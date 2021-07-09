The China threat and the Biden responses

Here is a major question, namely whether we would help defend Taiwan if it is attacked. We have supplied it with weapons and there are those within our government who say we should definitely defend these people because, for one reason, our failure to do so would send a signal to other allies that they can’t count us. A simultaneous issue, however, is that our chances of winning would not be great. We would be at a huge disadvantage in all kinds of ways that accomplished military analysts have spelled out.

If it came down to China taking over, please don’t think it would stop with there. As one of the greatest perils of the 21st century, China pretty much wants everyone in the world under its command. If you don’t think so, think about what Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in a speech celebrating the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th birthday in Tiananmen Square recently.

Nothing is going to get in the way of China’s superpower ascension, it was made clear, certainly not the United States. The person making these remarks is easily the strongest leader in China since Mao Zedong killed millions to establish his utopia that was more nearly an inferno.

None of this is meant to say anything bad about the Chinese people, and the mention of Tiananmen Square cannot help but awaken memories of the thousands who, in 1989, sacrificed their lives for human rights.