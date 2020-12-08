The civil war that thankfully fizzled out

The context for this worrisome talk was a country in a very bad mood. Ordinary partisan divides have been stoked by inflammatory and divisive tweets from the White House for four years. In May George Floyd was publicly murdered by a police officer, and protestors took to the streets all across the nation. The inevitable looters and arsonists made things look more volatile than they really were. The apparent disorder was exacerbated by a pandemic and the economic chaos left in its wake.

An essential element of this context, however, is a nation awash in more than 300 million guns, most of them much more powerful and efficient than anything imagined in 1861. By themselves, the guns are just, well, guns. But they have become the essential symbol of right-wing protest and counter-protest. Demonstrators publicly brandish them in state houses and refer to them in not-very-subtle threatening ways.

If this is the context, the proximate catalyst for incendiary talk about a civil war is a president who publicly maintains that any election that he does not win is “rigged.” His widespread allegations of election fraud have encouraged a sense of crisis and serve as a call to arms for some of President Donald Trump’s less discriminating followers. At one point he even told the neo-fascist, white-nationalist group The Proud Boys to “stand by.” What could go wrong?