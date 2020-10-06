The danger in postponing cancer screenings during the pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a distressing downturn has occurred — cancer screenings dramatically decreased across the country. Early detection of cancer can improve the chances of survival. By delaying screening, patients are also delaying treatment and putting their health at risk.

Not surprisingly, with the disruption in routine cancer screenings, new cancer diagnoses have also decreased. Research published in an American Medical Association online journal showed that the average weekly number of new diagnoses of six common cancers — breast, colorectal, lung, gastric, pancreatic and esophageal — fell by more than 45% from March to mid-April compared with the previous two months.

In mid-June, weekly screening volumes for breast, colon and cervical cancer were as much as 36% lower than their pre-COVID-19 levels, according to a July report by the Epic Health Research Network.

While research suggests that screening rates for some cancers may be on the rebound, the hesitancy to undergo cancer screening is extremely concerning from a public health perspective. Many localized cancers are curable with surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy or a combination of these. But patients need to know they need treatment.