The good and the ugly of Donald Trump

He is afraid of radicalized politics that embrace socialistic ambitions when capitalism has erased material misery all over the planet. To him, America is “an exceptional nation blessed by God,” but is abandoned when public schools, for example, do not teach patriotism. He said he believes in free thought, thinks the Constitution means what it says and that the rule of law must be maintained.

We should all recognize the crushing sin of slavery, Jim Crow and racism, but that hardly means that accompanying greatness has failed to fight back. Trump talked about “a historic struggle for America’s future” when “our very identity as Americans is at stake.” There is a lot to that at a time of increasing encroachments on free speech, talk of packing the Supreme Court, regulatory overkill and shrugging at race riots as nothing much, just $1 billion worth of property damage and a relatively few dead people.

Mangling facts while still making solid points, Trump got specific about fumbles by President Joe Biden, such as reawakening an immigration crisis and fighting climate change ineffectively by moves that will cost jobs and strip away energy resources at huge economic and national security costs. In the COVID-19 emergency, Biden has pummeled students by failing to pressure states sufficiently to open safe schools, Trump said before listing his own accomplishments as president, pretty impressive.