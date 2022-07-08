The influence that social media has on us

Social media has a grasp on the lives of many people. It has been a gateway to trends, news, and different forms of entertainment.

There are many social media platforms that have grown into careers and have influenced people all over the world. People feel as though they can relate to many on the app even though they are miles apart.

It is true that sometimes social media consumes much of our time, but it is also something that connects all of us together.

I personally spend too much time on the internet but find it a place where I can get lost at times that seem hard.

A lot of news that has been shared recently talks about the changes in our laws considering abortion and guns. Many celebrities and people have shared their feelings on both topics and have set up campaigns, protests, petitions, and so much more so that they can be seen and heard.

Social media is a place where people can freely express their opinions and thoughts without having to meet in person. It has opened up many job opportunities for people who want to share their personal lives online and advertise their products.

Tik Tok became a big thing over quarantine and has continued to thrive recently.

Businesses small and large have used their platforms to grow and to reach out to many consumers. It has allowed them to use the feedback on their pages to create something that people will buy and love.

As good as it is to have social media, it’s always a good idea to take a break once in a while. Being off of apps usually helps me clear my mind and helps me make decisions on my own account.

It’s easy to get carried away with other people's opinions and can get pretty dangerous if you take what other people say to heart.

Social media is a place that can bring your confidence levels up but also a place where there will be comments that are unnecessary and make it hard to express yourself freely.

It can create a place where people can bully and do wrong things. Bullying can happen anywhere at any time and it seems like the internet is a place where many people comment on things they shouldn’t be commenting on.

Although things like this can happen, it doesn't always show and can be easily overlooked by many people.

Social media also provides us with different forms of entertainment and trends that people seem to jump on. There was one trend in particular that I remember distinctly.

Students at school would steal soap dispensers, clocks, and staplers and tried their best to not get caught.

It got to a point where schools would shut down and lock their bathrooms. I would say this wasn’t one of our best trends.

On the contrary, it made our generation look a little childish, but there have been some trends and movements that have stood out from the rest.

This includes the black lives matter movement, women's rights, and we’ve even raised awareness about some environmental issues.

Honestly looking back at all of the things humans have created and made, I don’t think that people expected social media apps to grow as much as they have.

News from around the world can be seen in just minutes. We can see live footage of soldiers fighting in wars, the damages hurricanes and tornadoes cause, and the poverty that occurs everywhere almost instantly.

It's amazing how our technology has advanced and has made its way into our everyday lives.

Many upload pictures and videos of family and friends to remember them and to archive the times of our lives we spend on this earth.

We share everything from culture and food to life hacks and feelings about certain topics.

Years from now, I can imagine students in school and around the world having access to our old social media pages. They will be able to use those resources for their history projects or reports.

It’s unbelievable to think that we have a place that can help make the changes we need in this world to make a better place to live in not only for our future generations but for the present.