The intersection of politics and business is expanding

The new “Life, Health and Inclusion” category is getting the most reaction. As this year’s winner, Virginia earned points for its voting rights and anti-discrimination laws, two areas that have seen significant change since Democrats took complete control of state government in 2019.

And, of course, while the award is supposed to be devoid of politics, Gov. Ralph Northam was quick to take credit for Virginia’s No. 1 ranking.

“When you do the right thing for people it’s not only right for them but it’s good for business, and we’ve proven it,” Northam told CNBC on Tuesday.

“Yes, Virginia went through some tough times and Virginians stuck with me. I committed to dealing with equity, to addressing numerous inequities we have in Virginia,” Northam said.

Northam went on to say, “Virginia is promoting making it easier to vote while other states are not.” Given that voting rights is one of the most contentious political issues today, the insertion of politics into a non-political award is not surprising given the fact that two of Virginia’s top competitors for business are Texas and Georgia, which have been accused by many of increasing voter restrictions.

Northam has vowed to use the remainder of his term to work toward equity in the state.