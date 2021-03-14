The long, winding road through pandemic

I will never forget March 14, 2020.
That was the day Grand Island Public Schools announced it would be closing its doors for in-person learning. Spring break came and went, but our students never returned to class, at least not in person.
I remember empty hallways and playgrounds. I remember more questions than answers.
I know what we mean to our kids and I felt devastated making the announcement. As a superintendent — and as a parent — all I wanted to do was to reassure our students that we cared for them, and would do everything in our power to keep them safe.
I was unsure of if or when we would return to a sense of normalcy.
Fast forward to today, and I couldn’t be prouder of the staff we have at GIPS. A majority of our students are back in our buildings, and we are on track to finish the school year with five-day-per-week, in-person learning. There aren’t many school districts that can say that, not even in our state.
It has been a long, winding road to this moment. I want to use this opportunity to consider how we got here and what we’ve learned in the process.
One thing we’ve learned is the power of adaptability and of a collective commitment to our students.
On March 17, just three days after moving to remote learning, our district took action to feed the community. Many of our students rely upon GIPS for meals — food insecurity is real in our district. Thanks to our Nutrition Services team, we provided 1,102 meals that first day. By the end of May we provided 4,400 meals, both breakfast and lunch.
We knew that students needed continuity of learning. Remote learning began within one week of the March 14 announcements. I am not aware of any other district that responded that quickly. Materials and laptops were made available to all students, and teachers began teaching remotely.
Our Grand Island Public Schools Foundation opened an emergency fund on March 18 to respond to the rising needs of students, staff and families. To date, they have raised more than $50,000 and disbursed/committed approximately $35,000 with new grants being made each week. Examples of assistance include internet bills, utilities, transportation, rent, and the largest amount going to mental health counseling.
Our technology infrastructure allowed us to bring remote learning opportunities and internet access into every home in our district. It provided connections for the many students and staff who felt isolated and alone. We assembled a 43-member team and launched a virtual school that at one point was serving more than 600 students. That school continues to this day and has been approved for next year.
GIPS created a pandemic team, which has held near-daily meetings since mid-March. This team has developed and refined safety protocols that have kept students safe and schools open. The decisions weren’t always easy, but we stayed together and let data guide our decision-making. We kept open communication lines with all staff and with local and state leaders in education, government and health.
Our nurses continue to be heroes among us. They have never wavered in their commitment to serve our students and staff, and we owe an immense debt of gratitude to each and every one of them.
Our students led the way. When the world called for courageous acts of sacrifice, they were part of the solution because our systems trained them to be adaptable. Some translated safety messages for our community. Many were essential workers in grocery stores and hospitals. They saved lives.
And throughout all of it, we maintained strong priorities: to keep students, staff and our community safe; to preserve the continuity of education within our district; to serve the “whole child.” We broke down barriers to provide support for our students at every turn.
Thanks to our strong collaboration with the Central District Health Department, we created a voluntary COVID-19 vaccination program. As of today, more than 90% of staff members who requested the vaccine through our program have received at least the first dose. This represents another step taken by the district to ensure the safest possible environment for our school system and community.
Grand Island Public Schools is incredibly thankful for the community’s support and patience through the COVID-19 decisions made this spring.
The pandemic is not yet over. There is still a lot of work to do if we hope to return to safe, pre-pandemic times. We must stay vigilant and protective of our students to ensure our future is even brighter than our present. Please join us in our pursuit of a safe conclusion to the academic year, and thank you for joining us on this journey. We wouldn’t have made it here without you.
Dr. Tawana Grover is superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools.