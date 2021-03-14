The long, winding road through pandemic

Our nurses continue to be heroes among us. They have never wavered in their commitment to serve our students and staff, and we owe an immense debt of gratitude to each and every one of them.

Our students led the way. When the world called for courageous acts of sacrifice, they were part of the solution because our systems trained them to be adaptable. Some translated safety messages for our community. Many were essential workers in grocery stores and hospitals. They saved lives.

And throughout all of it, we maintained strong priorities: to keep students, staff and our community safe; to preserve the continuity of education within our district; to serve the “whole child.” We broke down barriers to provide support for our students at every turn.

Thanks to our strong collaboration with the Central District Health Department, we created a voluntary COVID-19 vaccination program. As of today, more than 90% of staff members who requested the vaccine through our program have received at least the first dose. This represents another step taken by the district to ensure the safest possible environment for our school system and community.

Grand Island Public Schools is incredibly thankful for the community’s support and patience through the COVID-19 decisions made this spring.

The pandemic is not yet over. There is still a lot of work to do if we hope to return to safe, pre-pandemic times. We must stay vigilant and protective of our students to ensure our future is even brighter than our present. Please join us in our pursuit of a safe conclusion to the academic year, and thank you for joining us on this journey. We wouldn’t have made it here without you.

Dr. Tawana Grover is superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools.