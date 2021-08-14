The most refreshing sport at the Tokyo Olympics? Skateboarding

“We don’t have points for certain tricks because we wanted to stay away from that to keep it a little more creative,” Knoop said. “It comes down to little subtleties that aren’t really written down or necessarily defined in our sport. It makes things a little subjective, but that’s just how we do it.”

In the midst of tense competition and mental health struggles, skateboarding was like a beacon of light as I watched the Olympic Games.

“Skateboarding is where I feel I can express myself and let my own creativity play out,” American Olympian Alana Smith said. “At the Olympics, I definitely feel like it freshens up the environment and shows that it doesn’t have to be such a stressful time.”

While skateboarding allows an athlete’s individuality to shine through, the community is cohesive as well. “I feel like we’ve always been looked at as the outcasts,” Smith said, referring to the societal stigma pinned on skateboarders, “and we’ve all become a really big family.”