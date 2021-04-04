The mystery of StratCom and the ;l;;gmlxzssaw

The only shocking thing about this explanation was that it was a human child and not a cat.

I’m lucky that the rear ends of my cats haven’t found the “send” button when they’ve plopped down on my laptop when Twitter was open. It appears that my felines can type out some salty language when they enjoy their strolls across the keyboard.

With only teens roaming my house, I’m at least safe from the accidental tweet by offspring.

The StratCom toddler Tweet is a cute story and was a nice diversion.

But it’s a reminder about how different parenting and technology is in the year 2021.

If gravity somehow affects your children and their cellphones are at a Jupiter level of strength whenever they have the dropsies? That can be costly.

When I was a teen and had the dropsies with the phone? Well, the cord wasn’t long enough that the handset could hit the floor.

It was also barely long enough to stretch into the upstairs hallway so you could close the door and have some privacy. And today’s teens think that tracking apps on phones are an issue ...