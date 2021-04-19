The promise of public housing

Ramona Ferreyra, an entrepreneur and New York City Housing Authority resident, lives with this tension every day. Her grandmother, who recently passed away, lived in the same NYCHA development for 36 years. Public housing rents are capped at 30 percent of a person’s income; Ferreyra’s grandmother was able to retire because of this stability.

“She loved living in this building,” Ferreyra told me. “There is no way she would have been able to have that quality of life at the end of her life without public housing.”

Ferreyra has experienced this disinvestment firsthand. At one time, repairs were made quickly, but maintenance deteriorated over the decades. A leak in her apartment ceiling has caused chronic water damage and, at one point, left the apartment covered in mold.

The number of NYCHA units with three or more reported deficiencies nearly doubled between 2002 and 2017. Last year, the average non-emergency repair took almost 13 days longer than in 2016. Public housing authorities in communities large and small have felt the pain of dwindling budgets. They’ve needed to take drastic measures to try to keep their operations afloat.