The sun is out. The air feels almost warm. There’s a word for that: Apricity

Apricity.

If you live in or near Chicago — or any place where the gray skies have brightened lately and you no longer feel as cold as death — this is the word you’ve been looking for. Even if you didn’t know you were looking for it, it’s the word you’ve been feeling as you sense the change of mood and color, as your mind shifts from despair to something that resembles hope.

Apricity.

It means “the warmth of sun in winter.”

I’d never heard the word until a year or so ago when a Tribune reader introduced me to it, telling me I’d like it, which I did. Now it pops into my mind like an earworm whenever someone says, “Oh my God, look at the sun today” or “A little sun changes everything” or “At least the sun is out.”

“Apricity!” cries my brain, and inevitably, when I say it out loud, the person I say it to says, “What?”