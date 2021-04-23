The threat of unions to U.S. workers

Sitting far away in the White House, President Joe Biden recently cheered for a union to be formed at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama. By a two-to-one vote, workers said no thanks, that they weren’t all that upset by this whiz of a company and would rather work out any differences without another organization in their face. As quoted by The New York Times, a couple of them said paying dues for fewer results did not appeal to them.

Despite this setback in trying to help union campaign contributors, however, Biden still embraces a really, truly bold idea of how to strengthen them while depriving workers of their rights to choose. The scheme is to outlaw right-to-work laws in those 27 states that have them. What those states prohibit are private union contracts that say you can’t get a job at a company unless you pay these union dues that some identify as a moral obligation. After all, it’s said, the money serves all workers by wrestling successfully with the urges of greedy CEOs, and you ought to pay for what you get.

What the money actually does in some instances is provide an embezzlement fund for such people as a former president of the United Auto Workers and other criminally convicted union comrades who stuck $1 million in their pockets awhile back. They’re not alone, seeing as how millions more have been swiped by union executives over the years.