The year in review: Good news edition

It must be tough to be an optimist this year.

Even if you are a glass half-full-type, what is that glass of 2020 half full of? Week-old spoiled milk?

But even in a year full of worldwide personal and professional struggles for millions upon millions of people, it wasn’t exclusively bad news during the past 12 months, even if it often did seem that way.

So let’s take a few moments to remember some of the good news that could be found throughout 2020.

Many sports fans in this area celebrated a Super Bowl championship by the Kansas City Chiefs. They were able to replace their “Super Bowl Champions” gear, which was at best well-worn after 50 years.

That has to give hope to fans of the 10 National Football League franchises that have gone more than 50 years without winning a title. Well, except for the New York Jets. That glass isn’t even 1% full.

Since we’re only discussing good news here, we’ll ix-nay the OVID-Cay talk.

But even our strange times provided good news. Have we ever been more prepared to be isolated and see our social opportunities greatly reduced or eliminated?