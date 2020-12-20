The year in review: Good news edition

It must be tough to be an optimist this year.
Even if you are a glass half-full-type, what is that glass of 2020 half full of? Week-old spoiled milk?
But even in a year full of worldwide personal and professional struggles for millions upon millions of people, it wasn’t exclusively bad news during the past 12 months, even if it often did seem that way.
So let’s take a few moments to remember some of the good news that could be found throughout 2020.
Many sports fans in this area celebrated a Super Bowl championship by the Kansas City Chiefs. They were able to replace their “Super Bowl Champions” gear, which was at best well-worn after 50 years.
That has to give hope to fans of the 10 National Football League franchises that have gone more than 50 years without winning a title. Well, except for the New York Jets. That glass isn’t even 1% full.
Since we’re only discussing good news here, we’ll ix-nay the OVID-Cay talk.
But even our strange times provided good news. Have we ever been more prepared to be isolated and see our social opportunities greatly reduced or eliminated?
Thanks to the magic of streaming, almost any television show or movie ever made is available on demand.
If there were bad news to escape from, having every episode of “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” or “Arrested Development” there on your TV is certainly good news.
Since we’re avoiding any negative talk — of which there was plenty due to the countless people who lost jobs or saw drastic pay cuts — we could entirely avoid the topic of finances or the economy.
But there was still good news there. People who worked from home saved a small fortune in gas money since March.
Avid fans of attending concerts and sporting events also have more spending money in their account for 2021.
Other sporting good news? It was easy to find whenever the Nebraska football team had a team that started with “P” on the schedule.
Also, in the personal good news department, this was the first time ever that I never missed a game in my March Madness bracket.
This year also saw a record amount of family time in many households. That falls under good news, correct?
When focusing on the positive, it would be best to avoid the topic of November’s election, right? For all of those who feel that the results were a huge positive, there also are those who feel the results were a huge negative — and likely dispute them.
However, the number of people who got out to vote in record numbers across the country is a huge plus that hopefully will be repeated.
And how couldn’t you smile at some of the stories about those voters, from first-timers to enthusiastic immigrants to a 102-year-old woman in Chicago who wore a hazmat suit to mail her ballot? That extended her streak of voting in every presidential election since 1940.
While many of us were “enjoying” that increased time at home, Mother Nature was enjoying her own alone time.
Without human beings doing human-being things, the world became a slightly better place. The Great Barrier Reef was seeded and showed signs of healing and improvement.
There also have been great decreases in the amount of air pollution found around many cities throughout the world.
That can make future good news much easier to see.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
