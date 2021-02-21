Thinking about mowing snow, vacationing with Ted and pancakes

— Anyone enjoy a nice overnight trip to Cancun last week?

I’m not sure that Ted Cruz did.

The United States senator from Texas received plenty of publicity for escaping with his family from his state, which was hit hard by a historic winter storm that led to major power outages.

A lot of politics is about optics, and this was simply bad optics.

Cruz coming back the next day saying that the plan all along was to just accompany his children to Cancun sounded like an excuse — especially when paired with the photo of his rather large “overnight” bag.

While a United States senator isn’t in position to be on the frontline of helping Texas’ residents recover from this horrible event, if you can’t help your constituents in their time of desperate need in that position, then maybe we need to consider our political setup in this country.

And while wanting to get away for a family vacation is something everyone should be allowed, think of the timing.

I strongly suspect no one in the energy sector in Texas or first responders would be allowed to depart to Cancun for a vacation at this time, even if it was planned.