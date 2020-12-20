To compete with China, Joe Biden will need bipartisan cooperation, alliances

And Trump’s trade deal certainly didn’t dissuade Xi Jinping from an increasingly aggressive policy overseas.

Trump’s instincts about unfair Chinese trade practices were correct. But as his former national security adviser John Bolton has written, the president’s trade policy was incoherent, driven not by strategy but by his own political needs.

Rather than insist on structural changes that would force China to play fair in trade and technology, Trump focused on sweet-talking Xi Jinping to buy more soybeans in order to help the president win farm states in the election. Meantime, in October, America’s trade deficit with China was as large as last year’s. In the holiday season, imports from China are soaring.

And the cost of Trump’s tariffs against China has been borne not by Beijing, as the president claims, but by U.S. consumers and taxpayers.

So Xi Jinping had Trump’s number, as he continues to strengthen China’s military and make military gains in the region at America’s expense.

Which brings us to President-elect Biden, for whom China policy will be the biggest foreign policy challenge. Here is what he has recognized, something that Trump never understood: