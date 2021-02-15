To make democracy function again, would you listen to a thousand years of experience?

There is also the personal obligation all of us have if this cycle of dysfunction is to be broken.

Almost every former official was insistent that for change to occur, we the people must hold our leaders, and one another, accountable. Our representative democracy is dependent on those who show up and make their voices heard. Only by championing leaders who choose to govern, compromise and work with each other can we make governing good politics.

Few moments offer an opportunity for change quite like the start of a new presidency and a new Congress. Even after the pandemic subsides and the economy recovers, this country faces daunting obstacles — the most consequential of which is whether we can heal our political wounds and bridge our divides.

And history shows it doesn’t have to be this way. “In my over 50 years of public life, I have seen Washington at its best and Washington at its worst,” our report quotes Leon Panetta, the former secretary of Defense, White House chief of staff and House Budget Committee chairman. “The good news is that I have seen Washington work.”