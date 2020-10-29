Trump has consistently harmed workers

It’s been almost four years since Donald Trump was elected president, promising to be the workers’ champion.

Instead, he has delivered a series of blows to working people.

This includes — but is certainly not limited to — appointing a Labor secretary, Eugene Scalia, whose interests are clearly more aligned with business than with workers; staffing OSHA at its lowest levels in 45 years; rolling back the collection of damages due to workers whose employers commit wage theft; and making it more difficult to hold multiple parties responsible for labor law violations. (This latter effort, recently struck down by a federal district court, would have cost workers an estimated $1 billion annually.)

A key element of the Trump administration’s anemic response to the COVID-19 pandemic (225,000 U.S. deaths to date, and climbing), has been its abject failure to combat the workplace conditions that spread the virus.