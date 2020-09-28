Trump move on Jerusalem embassy led to peace

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — When President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announced he would install an embassy in the Holy City in December 2017, the foreign policy establishment said bad things would follow.

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini warned the move “has the potential to send us backwards to darker times than the one we already are living in.” Then-British Prime Minister Theresa May said the move was “unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region.”

Former Secretary of State John Kerry warned it would cause “an explosion in the region.” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., urged Trump not to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital lest the move “spark violence and embolden extremists on both sides of the debate.”

The moment shined an unforgiving spotlight on Washington’s fecklessness — really, its comfort with failure that fits within the Beltway’s business-as-usual mold versus success reached through unusual channels.

Before Trump, the grown-up thing to do was to give lip service to an embassy in Jerusalem without even pretending to follow through after winning the election, as former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush did.