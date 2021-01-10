Trump’s term comes to a riotous end

All of this comes on top of Trump’s frequently inane tweets, his multitudes of false statements, his absurd actions, his narcissistic vengefulness, pettiness and obvious ignorance, but the story hardly ends with him. Our republic’s essential principles have been viciously under attack by ultra-progressives wanting a world so different from what we have that Democrats in the House recently voted to outlaw use of such words as “mother,” “father,” “sister” and “brother” in House rules so as to be gender neutral, or maybe to signal insanity.

Call that trivial, if you like, but the assault on Trump after his 2016 election was unexampled with lies to Congress, leaking of classified information, the use of phony dirt apparently from Russia and a Russia-collusion investigation to get him impeached. The whole thing was pretty much a farce, and even after two years of probing and millions spent to make a case of coordination between the Trump campaign and Russians to commit a serious election crime, there was insufficient evidence. The report said as much but the anti-Trump party couldn’t figure out the language, kept up the tall tale and then dug up another slipshod accusation.