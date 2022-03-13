TV cowboys complain about chuckwagon fare

I feel sorry for cooks on old Western TV shows. Everybody’s always complaining about their grub.

On “Wagon Train,” the regulars constantly give Charlie Wooster a hard time.

On one episode, Wooster asked about a man’s cause of death.

“He just keeled over thinking about eating your food.” Bill Hawks said.

On another show, Duke walked past while Wooster was cooking.

“What are you spoiling now?” he asked.

One day, Charlie handed the Major something he promised was good and hot.

“Let’s just say it’s hot, Charlie,” he said.

Another wagonmaster, Chris Hale, said Charlie’s cooking was almost fit to eat.

Hale said it didn’t really matter what was on the menu. “Because the way you cook, everything tastes the same.”

Mostly, though, people talk about Charlie’s stew.

One young man said the concoction “wasn’t bad if you ate it fast.”

Barnaby West attributed a sleepless night to “a bad dream I had from eating Charlie’s stew.”

A guest star said someone else’s meal smelled good.

“After Wooster’s cooking, it’ll be a treat,” Flint McCullough said.

Every episode is a referendum on Charlie’s stew. But folks are not always sure what they’re eating.

One day, McCullough told Wooster “his stew tastes like boiled rattlesnake.”

Actually, Wooster said, it was rabbit.

“I’m getting tired of everything I concoct around here everybody calling it stew,” he said.

At one meal, the Major complimented Wooster on his stew.

Charlie said it was actually prairie chicken, which he turned into “prairie a la Wooster. I went and shot it especially for you.”

No matter what they’re eating, the criticism is relentless.

One man said the chili and beans tasted like leftovers from last summer

“That wasn’t chili and beans,” another man said. “That was buckshot.”

One night, Hale asked, “What in the world did he put in this johnnycake?”

“Axle grease,” Bill said. “Wait till you try his beans. I think he put roach powder in them.”

“There’s no doubt about it,” McCullough said. “His cooking is really getting worse.”

“I think he took too many hits on the head,” Bill said.

I don’t know why the “Wagon Train” crew demands culinary perfection. Camping out in a different location each night, they seem to expect a complex blend of subtle flavors, spices and textures.

In every show, the dialogue includes a review of the cuisine. I think the “Wagon Train” writers were frustrated food critics.

In one episode, Charlie agreed that his detractors might have a point. After tasting his own stew, he said it needed salt and pepper. “Hey, maybe people have been right about my cooking,” he said.

His coffee also gets bad reviews. Hawks, he recalls, “used to say my coffee was so bad you’d spill it on the ground and the snake wouldn’t crawl through the wet spot.”

Wishbone takes the same kind of abuse on “Rawhide.” The cowpokes are so busy tormenting the cook you wonder how they have time to keep the cattle moving.

Wooster probably has greater cooking skills than we imagine.

For all we know, he probably could whip up a splendid meal of Boeuf Bourguigon, Potatoes Dauphinois and Coq au Vin.

Maybe he could even beat Jacques Pepin in a cooking competition, as long as the ingredients have to include cactus, gopher, possum and raccoon.

Jeff Bahr is a staff writer for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.

