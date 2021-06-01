U.S. must intervene where the pandemic is worst, for all our sakes

Pope Francis encourages “political leaders to work actively for the common good, to provide the means and resources needed to enable everyone to lead a dignified life and, when circumstances allow, to assist them in resuming their normal daily activities.” It is concerning to see the virulence of the virus in India, and it is even more concerning to hear how those who have received vaccinations are still falling ill. Providing vaccines and stopping the pandemic is not only a humanitarian issue, but it is also the only way to prevent a new rise in the USA of cases and a continuing cycle of deaths.

To be sure, if we’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that we’re all interconnected. The virus knows no borders, and we must be bold, yet humble to eradicate it. As we come together with our families in the U.S. in the next few months, it’s my hope that our sisters and brothers overseas –those who remain in isolation — will not be forgotten. Too many families are searching for medical services, too many are searching for hospital beds, and too many are searching for the oxygen to keep their family members alive. My family has felt the consequences of the pandemic, and I know many other families have suffered around the world. Let’s ensure no one else has to suffer the same fate.