U.S. women deserve a federal holiday

Congress could embrace International Women’s Day on March 8 as a general day of celebrating advances in women’s rights. It’s now a recognized holiday by the United Nations and over 20 other countries, though not by the one from which the idea sprang: ours. The Socialist Party of America started National Women’s Day in 1909, after thousands of women marched for better working conditions and higher wages in New York City; it was the model for the international version, created in 1910.

We could elevate to national stature Equal Pay Day, which aims to educate people on the persistence of the gender wage gap. Or we could elevate Women’s Equality Day (Aug. 26) and celebrate the enactment of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1919, which gave women the right to vote 143 years after Thomas Jefferson first wrote — with careful meaning — “All men are created equal.”

We could remember the birthdays of key leaders in the women’s suffrage movement like Anthony (Feb. 15), Lucretia Mott (Jan. 3), Elizabeth Cady Stanton (Nov. 12) or Ida B. Wells (July 16). These women were all ahead of their time — politically active, unafraid to be on the wrong side of the law to be on the right side of history.