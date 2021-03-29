Understand vaccine eligibility, priorities

With three COVID-19 vaccines approved and on the market today, we can finally begin seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in the fight against this pandemic. The highest levels of government are focused on getting doses into the hands of healthcare providers, and those providers are doing everything in their power to quickly get shots in arms and ensure equitable access for patients. The same is true for independently owned and operated community pharmacies across the country.
For individuals in Nebraska, independent pharmacies are a coveted health care destination, providing a trusted and reliable safety net for patients. It has been incredibly encouraging to see the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program allow more independent community pharmacies to join in this massive national inoculation movement. While we are not yet where we need to be in terms of allocation, we hope to see this program continue to expand and grow in the near future.
Through AmerisourceBergen’s Good Neighbor Pharmacy Network, we have seven pharmacies vaccinating across Nebraska. These pharmacies are working tirelessly to get their allocated doses into arms as quickly as possible while adhering to prioritization criteria and ensuring equitable administration in their communities. The fact of the matter is, the supply of doses remains very limited. Since the start of the program, Good Neighbor Pharmacy has been able to order 100,000 doses of vaccine for nearly 200 customers. A wonderful milestone, but it’s not nearly enough.
As we wait for supply to ramp up, it’s important to remember that each local health department has its own prioritization criteria for vaccine eligibility, in addition to evolving federal guidance. In early March, for instance, the Biden administration directed states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers and educators in an effort to fast-track inoculation for these essential workers. It is critical that those who do not currently meet the eligibility criteria do their part to be good neighbors and wait in line until it’s their time to get vaccinated.
Consider looking out for fellow community members that are in the current priority group and most at-risk for severe illness. Individuals who are tech-savvy and digitally connected have an advantage in obtaining information on eligibility and scheduling an appointment. That said, those with the technological means shouldn’t edge out those who are more qualified and in need. If you have a neighbor, friend, or family member who lacks internet access, or otherwise may need assistance navigating the path to receiving a vaccine, give them a call to see how you can help them understand their eligibility and get them connected to their local pharmacy. VaccineFinder.org, for example, is a free, online resource where users can search for locations in their area that offer vaccinations.
Since the beginning of the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine, pharmacists have been there to support their local communities. Pharmacists not only have a long history of providing vaccinations, but they have built trusted relationships with their patients and communities over decades. Independent pharmacies can be a source of dependable information on the COVID-19 vaccine and help quell any fears or hesitation among patients. As a pharmacist myself, I wouldn’t take the vaccine or recommend it to a family member or loved one if I did not know it was safe and effective. I know the pharmacists and pharmacy owners in our Good Neighbor Pharmacy Network would agree. There are currently three emergency-use authorized vaccines on the market, each with impressive efficacy against the virus. This is an incredible feat that should have us all feeling energized and optimistic for the future.
Hope is on the way for most Americans, and here for many if we allow them the chance. This national rollout will become more effective and successful if consumers educate themselves on personal eligibility and respect the priority status of the most at-risk populations. Your local community pharmacist is a great source for the most up to date information. For more details on eligibility requirements and scheduling an appointment to receive the vaccine in Nebraska, visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.aspx#SectionLink2.
Brian Nightengale is president of Good Neighbor Pharmacy, a network of independently-owned and operated pharmacies that has several locations in Nebraska that are receiving vaccine through the Federal Pharmacy Program.