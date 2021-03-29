Understand vaccine eligibility, priorities

As we wait for supply to ramp up, it’s important to remember that each local health department has its own prioritization criteria for vaccine eligibility, in addition to evolving federal guidance. In early March, for instance, the Biden administration directed states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers and educators in an effort to fast-track inoculation for these essential workers. It is critical that those who do not currently meet the eligibility criteria do their part to be good neighbors and wait in line until it’s their time to get vaccinated.

Consider looking out for fellow community members that are in the current priority group and most at-risk for severe illness. Individuals who are tech-savvy and digitally connected have an advantage in obtaining information on eligibility and scheduling an appointment. That said, those with the technological means shouldn’t edge out those who are more qualified and in need. If you have a neighbor, friend, or family member who lacks internet access, or otherwise may need assistance navigating the path to receiving a vaccine, give them a call to see how you can help them understand their eligibility and get them connected to their local pharmacy. VaccineFinder.org, for example, is a free, online resource where users can search for locations in their area that offer vaccinations.