Unicameral ‘no’ vote on rule is a good thing

Nebraska’s Unicameral Legislature is the most unique legislature in the U.S. George Norris set out to make Nebraska’s one-house design the most transparent legislative body ever invented. He also designed a system where political party involvement was kept to the lowest level possible as senators are elected on a nonpartisan basis.

What is ironic about the design is that in order to accomplish the nonpartisan approach a set of rules had to be passed that would limit the power of the political parties in exerting power over important positions, including chairs of the committees. In the Nebraska Legislature, with only one house to debate the bills, the committees and their hearings are incredibly important to the success or failure of the legislative bills.

In order to accomplish this limiting of party power, the rules had to include a “secret ballot” that would seem to counter the transparency approach that Norris was promoting. A closer look at the process reveals that the “secret ballot” is an important ingredient in the success of the Unicameral.