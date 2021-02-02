Unicameral ‘no’ vote on rule is a good thing

Nebraska’s Unicameral Legislature is the most unique legislature in the U.S. George Norris set out to make Nebraska’s one-house design the most transparent legislative body ever invented. He also designed a system where political party involvement was kept to the lowest level possible as senators are elected on a nonpartisan basis.
What is ironic about the design is that in order to accomplish the nonpartisan approach a set of rules had to be passed that would limit the power of the political parties in exerting power over important positions, including chairs of the committees. In the Nebraska Legislature, with only one house to debate the bills, the committees and their hearings are incredibly important to the success or failure of the legislative bills.
In order to accomplish this limiting of party power, the rules had to include a “secret ballot” that would seem to counter the transparency approach that Norris was promoting. A closer look at the process reveals that the “secret ballot” is an important ingredient in the success of the Unicameral.
Committee chairs are important in the decision process as to whether a proposed bill makes it to the debate on the floor. Chairs control the schedule of hearings, at the very least. By allowing the senators to vote for the chair positions in secrecy, the senator is protected from potential retaliation due to the senator’s party affiliation. This allows the senators to vote for the best person for the job as opposed to the majority party’s choice. At this time that would be the Republican Party as there are 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats in the “nonpartisan” legislature.
Every two years an attempt is made to change this rule so that the majority political party can control the chairs of the committees. Currently, Nebraska also has Republican governor who can also put pressure on Republican senators to control the committees, thus allowing the governor’s proposals to more freely flow through the committee process.
Here’s the good news ... a vote was held recently by the Unicameral to change the rules and require the secret ballot be terminated. The result of that vote showed that 13 Republicans sided with 17 Democrats to retain the secret ballot. Those 30 votes blocked the attempt to alter the rules.
A highly respected former senator and returning member to the Legislature, Sen. Mike Flood, who, by the way, is a Republican and former Speaker of the House, stated, “This proposal is less about transparency and it is absolutely about dismantling this Unicameral Legislature.” Flood warned that the small group of Republicans pushing the issue that, quite possibly, they would rue the day this rule ever changed. He explained that as redistricting continues as the population continues to concentrate in eastern Nebraska, there may come a time when the Republican party may be the minority in the body.
For you national politics followers, do you remember when then Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid invoked the nuclear option for the first time in 2013 to change, among other things, how many votes it takes to confirm a U.S. Supreme Court justice? Do you suppose the Democrats of today question that decision with the last three Supreme Court confirmations?
The disappointing result of last week’s vote is that area senator Tom Briese of Albion was part of the small group of senators who spoke on the floor to remove the secret ballot, along with fellow Republican stalwarts: Halloran, Groene, Erdman and Lowe.
I am normally not disappointed in Sen. Briese’s actions, but this one is so important to the future of the Legislature in Nebraska that his decision to support changing the rule is rather disquieting and appears to smack of political party discipline and direction.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte was the most vocal in wanting the rules changed. Not so coincidentally, Groene was replaced this year as chairman of the Education Committee by Democrat Lynn Walz in a close vote. Groene was openly upset with that outcome.
Marty Callahan is editor of the Greeley Citizen in Greeley.