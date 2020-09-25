UNK’s return to College Park welcome

The return of University of Nebraska at Kearney classes to Grand Island is a boost for educational opportunities here.
It seemed devastating when Doane University ended its relationship with College Park earlier this summer, but now UNK has agreed to a three-year contract that could be extended for two additional three-year periods.
The university will lease two classrooms and two offices at College Park. It plans to provide academic advising, undergraduate and graduate courses, certificate programs, workshops and seminars in Grand Island. It also gives UNK access to a large auditorium, meeting room and library/media center within the 55,000-square-foot educational facility.
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating UNK’s partnership with College Park at 10 a.m. Friday in the Hornady-Marshall Theater.
A key value to this relationship is UNK’s plan to work with Grand Island-area businesses and high schools, Central Community College and other organizations in the community to provide education and training geared to prepare students for careers.
“Our programming will be driven by the needs of the Grand Island community,” said Peter Longo, a political science professor and associate vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at UNK. “We will work with our partners there to be strategic in our offerings with an ultimate goal of assuring greater access to educational opportunities for residents of the Grand Island area.”
Other opportunities include fine arts performances and community engagement activities.
UNK had ended its relationship with College Park in 2003, but now, 17 years later, it is returning.
This will mean that local students, both straight out of high school and nontraditional, will be able to get the education they need to improve their employability without leaving Grand Island.
Plus, College Park Executive Director L.J. McCormick said something exciting in announcing the partnership.
“We are hopeful and optimistic that this will grow into a full, four-year campus for many of UNK’s degree offerings,” McCormick said.
As our community reached the achievement of passing 50,000 in population, its variety of restaurants, hotels and retail businesses grew. But the attribute it was lacking was a four-year educational institution. UNK’s return to Grand Island is a major step toward that goal.
