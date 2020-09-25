UNK’s return to College Park welcome

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The return of University of Nebraska at Kearney classes to Grand Island is a boost for educational opportunities here.

It seemed devastating when Doane University ended its relationship with College Park earlier this summer, but now UNK has agreed to a three-year contract that could be extended for two additional three-year periods.

The university will lease two classrooms and two offices at College Park. It plans to provide academic advising, undergraduate and graduate courses, certificate programs, workshops and seminars in Grand Island. It also gives UNK access to a large auditorium, meeting room and library/media center within the 55,000-square-foot educational facility.

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating UNK’s partnership with College Park at 10 a.m. Friday in the Hornady-Marshall Theater.

A key value to this relationship is UNK’s plan to work with Grand Island-area businesses and high schools, Central Community College and other organizations in the community to provide education and training geared to prepare students for careers.