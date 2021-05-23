Unmasking doesn’t reveal our secret identities

If you feel that you are uncomfortable with those odds and still want to mask up, you are potentially helping those unvaccinated people around you.

Those “vaccine breakthrough cases” are rare, but they can end with tragic results. Some deaths have been reported.

But the vaccine is still worth it. The symptoms will be milder for most vaccinated people who do catch the disease. They are also much less likely to be able to spread it.

Think how far we have come. One year ago, the Central District Health Department was issuing nearly daily updates on the number of positive cases and deaths in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

Now, thanks to a lot of real life superheroes, we’ve reached a point where COVID-19 isn’t as big of a threat.

Numbers have dipped to tiny figures not imaginable just six months ago.

A school year concluded with students actually leaving their buildings, not logging off from a laptop one final time.

But as we remove the masks, let’s also remove any blinders.

Let’s still be smart. Let’s still be safe.

Let us keep working to get to a point where the masks will be 100% left for the superheroes — except for Superman.

Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com

