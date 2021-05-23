Unmasking doesn’t reveal our secret identities

The mask policies made me do much more thinking than I felt comfortable doing.
What are the rules? Why are they the way that they are? Who really knows what is going on?
This internal debate inside my brain isn’t a recent one. It had nothing to do with COVID-19.
As a comic book reading child, I couldn’t comprehend the inconsistency of superhero masks.
If Superman can get by with throwing on a pair of glasses to assume a secret identity, why in the world do Batman or Spider-Man need to cover their faces?
And even the masked superheroes had inconsistencies. Batman went for the reverse bad 2020-21 mask wearer look — everything above the nose.
Spider-Man didn’t let us see a bit of his skin.
Batman would have his upper face covered, and then he’d be standing next to the boy wonder Robin who threw a tiny mask on around his eyes and called it good.
Fast forward to today, and I guess questioning all the inconsistencies with masks does work among us mere mortals in the real world.
Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its latest guidelines stating masks are no longer needed for fully vaccinated people in most situations, there has been some confusion.
What should employers require from their employees or customers?
Is it legal to ask for proof of vaccination from an employee or customer?
What exactly is the deal with that person still wearing a mask in a store? Are they an anti-vaxxer? Are they a raging liberal?
Or, are they like me, now comfortable with the thought that no one knows if I am smiling at them or gritting my teeth as I listen to a conversation?
The CDC guidelines had an immediate impact.
Professional sports teams quickly announced dates at which they will again allow full-capacity crowds into stadiums — sans masks.
The concert industry emerged from an unwanted hibernation and suddenly tour dates and festival lineups were being announced at venues big and small.
I hear there is some little music show being performed in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium in August.
While the guidelines are a welcomed sign that we are closer to getting back to “normal” for many, for others there are good reasons to be cautious.
It was cause for celebration that the COVID-19 vaccinations proved to be up to 95% effective. But my simple math skills reveal that means that at least 1 in 20 people won’t be protected.
If you feel that you are uncomfortable with those odds and still want to mask up, you are potentially helping those unvaccinated people around you.
Those “vaccine breakthrough cases” are rare, but they can end with tragic results. Some deaths have been reported.
But the vaccine is still worth it. The symptoms will be milder for most vaccinated people who do catch the disease. They are also much less likely to be able to spread it.
Think how far we have come. One year ago, the Central District Health Department was issuing nearly daily updates on the number of positive cases and deaths in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
Now, thanks to a lot of real life superheroes, we’ve reached a point where COVID-19 isn’t as big of a threat.
Numbers have dipped to tiny figures not imaginable just six months ago.
A school year concluded with students actually leaving their buildings, not logging off from a laptop one final time.
But as we remove the masks, let’s also remove any blinders.
Let’s still be smart. Let’s still be safe.
Let us keep working to get to a point where the masks will be 100% left for the superheroes — except for Superman.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com