Unprotected Capitol likely an inside job

My point is this: When it comes to dealing with even just potentially unruly protesters in the District — let alone insurrectionists, such as we saw Jan. 6 at the Capitol — federal authorities have firmly had a playbook for a half-century or more. (Their actions in 1971 were outlined in a federal plan, dubbed “Operation Garden Plot,” developed in the 1960s to combat potential civil disorders.)

There now are widespread calls for a much a needed investigation into how the domestic terrorists could so easily have entered the Capitol to cause mayhem. And there are repeated comparisons to the overwhelming responses of authorities to much more recent and peaceful protests than the “May Day” actions, such as those by Black Lives Matter and climate activists.

We need an investigation, of course, but there’s likely little mystery here. The head of the Capitol Police and the sergeants of arms of both the Senate and the House have resigned. Indeed, these men appear to have failed in their duties, but the failure to secure the Capitol likely rests at the doorstep of the Defense Department — led by a recently appointed, unqualified toady of President Donald Trump, Christopher Miller — if not the White House.