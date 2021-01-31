Vaccine for educators will keep students in school

GIPS will continue to advocate for staff at every turn. We thank CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson and her team for their work to bring the vaccine to our staff members this week, and we will continue to do everything in our power to accommodate future vaccine distributions to all remaining staff members who signed up for our voluntary vaccination program.

By swiftly strategizing, pivoting and mobilizing together we were able to work with Anderson to provide the vaccine to the educational workforce. GIPS has approximately 1,000 staff members signed up to receive the vaccine.

“We are fortunate to have such a strong community collaboration,” Anderson told KHGI this week. “We are deep in this pandemic and we have learned that we do our best work when we all work together. We are determined to keep our schools open through May and we will work with our school communities to make this a reality.”

We know that we’re better and stronger together. Keeping our schools open is crucial.

Together with medical staff, first responders, utility workers, homeless shelter staff, corrections staff and many other essential workers, GIPS has been on the front lines so that the necessities of life are secured.