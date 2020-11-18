Valuing cleaners during a pandemic

It’s become cliche to say that COVID-19 has changed everything. The way we relate to each other, how we shop, where we eat.

But as a lifelong trade unionist who has spent decades negotiating contracts on behalf of factory workers, truck drivers, nurses and cleaners, I can tell you one thing that hasn’t changed — when workers join together in unions, everybody wins.

We are seeing this very clearly in the cleaning sector. Cleaners across the world have long been underpaid, unappreciated and undervalued. But now they have found a renewed sense of pride and determination to claim their rightful title as essential — especially as their vital role in the fight against COVID-19 has become evident.

These often-invisible workers start at dawn or finish late into the night, and they are all at a high risk of contracting the coronavirus and spreading it to their families. Yet many are still paid at or below the minimum wage. They are also often migrants, women, undocumented and employed on precarious contracts lacking sick pay and other social protections.