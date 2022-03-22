Video game, seed rental, crane exhibit new at Grand Island Public Library

Have you heard? There are many great new things happening here at the Grand Island Public Library. From new collections to a great new partnership, keep reading to find out all of the great things going on.

Video games have hit the shelves. Grand Island Public Library now has video games circulating. Video games are available to check out for the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

Check out all the favorites and greatest hits like Minecraft, Mario, Zelda, Sonic the Hedgehog, Donkey Kong, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Madden NFL and more. At this time, video games can be checked out for seven days and are not renewable, with a limit of one game checked out per library card.

If the game you want is checked out, you can place a hold in your catalog account or ask library staff to do so for you.

Is there a game you would like, but we don’t own? You can also suggest the title for purchase on or website or by letting staff know. Keep an eye out for more video games to be added to the collection in the coming months.

A few weeks ago, we replaced our automotive database, Chilton’s, with ALLDATA. ALLDATA is the leading provider of automotive repair information, guides, maintenance schedules, diagrams and procedures for automobiles of all types. ALLDATA is also the choice of many professional mechanics for vehicle information.

If you are a do-it-yourself repair kind of person, stop by the library and take a look at ALLDATA. Due to restrictions set in place by the database provider, ALLDATA is accessible only within the library.

Also new to the library is a community seed library. Seed libraries allow gardeners of all skills to come to the library and get seeds to plant in their garden, empowering anyone to be able to grow their gardens from seed.

All you have to do is come in, go to the seed cabinet by the Reference Desk, and claim up to five packets of seeds. Take them home, plant and care for them, and in a few months, enjoy the bounty of your harvest!

The seed library opens Monday, March 21. Later in the spring, on May 1, there will be a seed, plant and tuber exchange in the lobby of the library, where all kinds of plants will be available for exchange or giveaway.

The new seed library is generously run and coordinated by volunteers from the community and is a great way to learn about the gardening and growing process and techniques.

In our art alcove and exhibit area we have new shows and exhibits planned. Right now, we have stuffed cranes and information on loan from the Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center. Upcoming will be a poster exhibition provided by the Smithsonian Institute’s SITES (Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Services) program, our annual youth art show, and other shows from area artists. Stop by to view the latest display in that area.

Then, keep an eye out in May when our annual Summer Reading Program begins. This year’s theme is an Ocean of Possibilities. With programs for children, teens and adults, Summer Reading 2022 will be a swimmingly great time for all.

Soon, more details about summer programming and access to Beanstack reading tracker will be posted on our website and social media pages.

These are just a few of the great new things happening at the Grand Island Public Library. Follow us on our website, www.gilibrary.org, Facebook, and Instagram to keep up-to-date with all of the happenings at the Library.

Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org

