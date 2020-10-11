VP debate generated some buzz

So what is my impression of the vice presidential debate from my Pence perch?

Well, let’s just say that I’m more than happy that only one of these things will occur during my lifetime.

All of this talk, talk, talk, talk. And yet nobody says anything.

We flies don’t have much time to waste. Yet, these people on this stage talk sometimes longer than they are supposed to do. They blame the other one for problems but don’t offer any realistic solutions.

And the reaction from the humans who do care about this type of thing is so predictable.

If you are a Republican, Mike Pence easily won the debate and overcame the challenge of having a fly land on his head — for two full minutes. I needed a serious rest there, folks!

If you are a Democrat, Kamala Harris easily won the debate and isn’t the type of candidate who would attract flies — and I resent the implication that we flies are only attracted to negative things.

I’ve heard rumors of people profiting off my image in the aftermath of my debate stealing appearance. Mike and the fly bobblehead dolls, Halloween masks — that is capitalism at its best, to a point.