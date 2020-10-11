VP debate generated some buzz

In an explosive exclusive, here is an unedited copy of the statement that the fly issued.
You know, THE fly. The one that created quite a buzz when it landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday.
The fly agreed to give his exclusive story on two terms.
First, that it is published unedited. Two, it isn’t published until after his death. Luckily for us, the fly was at the ripe old age of 24 days when he came in for his 15 minutes of fame and passed away quietly on Saturday.
It’s probably good that he didn’t live long enough to run across one of those “truth over flies” flyswatters that the Biden campaign started selling about five minutes after the conclusion of Wednesday’s VP debate.
***
You know, I was just flying around, minding my own business when I thought I’d check out this vice presidential debate thing. I mean, I’m a fly.
We have a tendency to hang around things that stink, and nothing smells worse in 2020 than you human beings’ politics.
I have some cousins in Washington and they wouldn’t trade spots with my other cousins who live in feedlots. The city flies would hate to be subjected to that dose of fresh air.
So I landed on the vice president’s head.
No big deal, right? I mean, this administration isn’t exactly fond of social distancing as it is, am I right?
I didn’t think anyone would even notice.
I had no idea that you humans have so little to do to actually watch a vice presidential debate and notice little old me!
How many great moments have there been in vice presidential debates? There was Lloyd Bentsen informing Dan Quayle that he was no Jack Kennedy.
But other than that?
Hey, I may rank as the No. 2 most memorable moment. Not bad for a little insect who happened to buzz by at the right time.
If I’m going to be at a big event, I’m going in for the closest look possible. I’m a fly. I can get away with almost anything.
Remember that they swore that anybody in the audience who removed their mask would be swiftly ejected from the building? Did you see a mask on me? Heck, no!
Sure, I’m not going to spread the novel coronavirus, but you humans don’t let facts get in the way of a good story, do you?
And if you dare bring up any of the diseases that we flies allegedly do transmit, I’ll swear that it is fake news!
So what is my impression of the vice presidential debate from my Pence perch?
Well, let’s just say that I’m more than happy that only one of these things will occur during my lifetime.
All of this talk, talk, talk, talk. And yet nobody says anything.
We flies don’t have much time to waste. Yet, these people on this stage talk sometimes longer than they are supposed to do. They blame the other one for problems but don’t offer any realistic solutions.
And the reaction from the humans who do care about this type of thing is so predictable.
If you are a Republican, Mike Pence easily won the debate and overcame the challenge of having a fly land on his head — for two full minutes. I needed a serious rest there, folks!
If you are a Democrat, Kamala Harris easily won the debate and isn’t the type of candidate who would attract flies — and I resent the implication that we flies are only attracted to negative things.
I’ve heard rumors of people profiting off my image in the aftermath of my debate stealing appearance. Mike and the fly bobblehead dolls, Halloween masks — that is capitalism at its best, to a point.
As you are reading this, I’ve buzzed off to the great beyond. But I know plenty of lawyers, and they will make sure that my 100 sons and daughters get their share of the royalties.
And if not, there’s gonna be trouble. If you thought that Trump’s and Biden’s offspring could cause problems, you’ve seen nothing yet.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
