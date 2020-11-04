War veteran: Principles belong to people, not political parties

Principles don’t belong to a political party, they belong to us. The values and principles that were imprinted upon us in the military made us better leaders; leaders who have an obligation to instill those values and principles in others. We can teach others what it means to do the harder right because leadership is not about cutting corners and shunning responsibility. Leadership is about setting the example for others to make them want to be better themselves. That is what leadership is supposed to be.

Yet, for too long we have glorified those who believe leadership to be synonymous with swagger and bluster. They decry violence on the streets of America, yet by their own conduct have encouraged it. They purposefully exploit our differences so that we confront others not as fellow citizens, but as enemies to be subjugated and conquered. Using worn out slogans and obsolete dogmas they cling to a vision of America where our greatness resides in some distant past, not on the horizon before us. It is a sordid leadership, devoid of character, that sends us searching for scapegoats and conspiracies and only with a reckoning in our own hearts can we begin to cleanse this sickness from our souls. We must have the courage to admit that these are not the actions of a leader. This is not leadership.