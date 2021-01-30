We all want unity, but it has to be based on a shared understanding of facts

President Joe Biden’s inaugural words still ring in my ears:

“I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy,” Biden said. “I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real…. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, and demonization have long torn us apart.”

“Unity” appeared in his speech eight times. That was no surprise.

But what, exactly, does unity mean? Is it the same as bipartisanship? Does it mean that everybody needs to give a little to get a little? Does it mean that all is forgiven as we move away from the Trump era?

To me, unity means that we need to get back to a set of common beliefs about the country. It doesn’t mean we have to agree with each other. It means we have to agree on a certain set of facts and stop living in separate realities.