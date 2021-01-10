We can be outraged, but we can’t be surprised by what happened at Capitol

After four years of President Donald Trump’s lies, delusions and disrespect for the law, can anyone be surprised that he tried to incite a coup on Wednesday?

Hundreds of Trump supporters, bearing Trump flags and MAGA hats, were whipped up by the criminally irresponsible former reality show star, who appeared outside the White House to inflame the already agitated crowd shortly before Congress was to begin its joint session.

“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical Democrats,” he said. “We will never give up. We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s death involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore.”

And with that, the crowd, angry that Congress was about to refute their idol’s specious claim of victory in an election he lost fair and square to Joe Biden, set off on their march from the White House to the Capitol.

Upon arrival, they broke through barriers and swarmed the Capitol steps. They climbed up walls. They smashed windows. Some got inside the building, where they provoked an armed standoff with Capitol police, and even breached the Senate’s inner sanctum.

The images were shocking and depressing.