We must be better if the world may only get worse

When the world teeters on the edge of chaos, life no longer becomes about ourselves. We discard the skin of our past costumes, our shells of existence hardening against the bombs society drops upon our lives as we carefully scrape together the chaos to make sense of it all.

At this moment, when we have collected all the broken bits, we realize that this pain is not truly about us but about the power, the envy and the glory that plagues society’s mind, the one containing its flaws and worries. The trouble of our individual lives pales in comparison to the struggles we face against the world.

In times as corrupt as these, we wonder where the goodness is, searching for solidarity when pointed comments are at their sharpest, greed is at its strongest, and jealousy is at its greenest, sickly colors tainting our earth.

The ache in our souls can not be misplaced because it feels so ingrained in our every breath as we listen to the traumatic experiences of those who seem to be worlds away. In reality, our world’s pain is real, the flaws are real and we are real. We watch broken pieces of people collide with one another in heated arguments and physical aggression.

Our world may be starving, feeding off hope when there is none on our plates. This distressing image prompts us to further question what our futures may look like beyond these moments, the careful decisions we must make to find some semblance of security in an increasingly insecure environment.

In all this distress and pain, our focus should shed from ourselves and fixate on the larger problem looming in front of us, even though it may be difficult to dream of our lives in a different way than what we had personally envisioned.

For someone who has grown up in times of relative peace, I have hardly known the fear of destruction and the pain of loss. Many may know a different story of moments when they were terrified of the future, but the tidal wave of chaos has never seemed to hit me quite so hard as it does in these wildly unfamiliar moments.

The future looks duller when the world has erupted, and the issues of society are brought to the forefront of what we know. However, in these moments when the world gives in to its weaknesses, we have to find it in ourselves to not cave to the negativity, being swayed to the ugliness of society.

Society is dependent on us, not our complaints but our actions and words. By transforming these moments, we provide for a better tomorrow, one with strength and positivity in the world of tumultuous unknowns prevailing around us. The transitions we make in our lifetime to adapt to a changing world when it is unforgiving is the hardest part of what we can do, but it is the most meaningful because we are providing for a better future by tackling the problems of today with careful thought and meticulous dedication.

Our lives do not fit in our pockets or on crumpled pieces of paper. They exist in the walls of our houses, on the books we touch, on the people we love, and the roads we drive, the moments of our everyday lives when we fall in love with existing, the magic of the spaces between moments of reality. We leave marks on the earth, and these are some of the few things in our lives we can control. Our reactions will save tomorrow.

These precious moments cannot be calculated, and the world can tilt without notice. Tomorrow will be different.

Undeniably, we must be better if the world may only get worse.

Emelia Richling is a senior at Northwest High School.