We must keep our promises to save our Afghan allies

I could hear the deafening bursts of gunfire being fired in the air by the Taliban as they celebrated the last U.S. flight out of Kabul.

I was on WhatsApp with Yusif (I’m using only first names to protect sources), one of many thousands of Afghan translators for the U.S. military whom the U.S. has abandoned to the Taliban, despite President Joe Biden’s pledge to rescue them before leaving.

As he huddled on the floor with his wife in an apartment near the airport, Yusif was terrified a gun battle might engulf them. In a surreal moment, as the news popped up on my screen, I informed him from Philadelphia that the guns were celebrating America’s defeat.

This was a moment of deep shame for our country’s honor and moral standing. The abandonment of Afghan translators (along with 200 or so U.S. citizens) symbolizes the botched exit from Kabul. After former President Donald Trump’s surrender pact with the Taliban, Biden was supposed to do better.

“They are the ones that have bullseyes on their back,” Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, told CNN, referring to translators.

The White House must use every economic lever to compel the Taliban to let these Afghan allies go.