We need another stimulus from Congress — now

The end of all the enhanced unemployment benefits could spell trouble for the economy, Andrew Kositkun of City National Bank wrote in a note to investors Wednesday.

“Absent a new fiscal stimulus package, retail sales and the greater economy should face growing headwinds,” Kositkun wrote. Among the problems, he said, is the rising number of COVID-19 cases, whose effect on the economy will be neutral at best. “This underscores the need for fiscal action,” he added, meaning more stimulus spending by Congress.

The holdup in approving more spending has long been the yawning chasm between what the Democratic-controlled House wanted (it approved a $3 trillion stimulus bill in mid-May, then passed a pared-back, $2.2 trillion proposal at the beginning of this month) and what Senate Republicans were willing to consider (they tried to push through a $500 billion proposal Wednesday, only to be blocked by Senate Democrats). So, impasse.

But there’s another political dimension too. Some GOP critics suggest that Democrats in general, and Pelosi in particular, may be unwilling to compromise because they don’t want to hand a victory to President Trump shortly before the election. Pelosi has dismissed that argument, but she has stuck to her guns on a number of disputed issues, including the need for a big, comprehensive package of responses to the pandemic.