Weeks passing faster or slower? It’s COVID time

During the pandemic lockdowns, she said, she surveyed more than 600 people in the U.K. about how they were experiencing time. Only 20% felt time was passing normally. Of the rest, 40% said time was passing faster, and 40% felt it was passing slower.

Those who had satisfying social contacts tended to report time passing more quickly than those with unsatisfying social lives. But why have some of us lost track of time altogether?

Ogden said the pandemic has robbed us of what she describes as “our temporal markers.”

“If you are working at home, you can eat lunch or go to bed whenever you want,” she said. “All the normal things that separate each day from another and hold us in time are gone. The thing that made Saturday Saturday was that you weren’t going to work, you could lie in, you didn’t have to leave the house.”

Now, every day blurs into the next, a phenomenon that some have dubbed “Blursday.”

Ogden was on maternity leave with her third child when the pandemic first hit. Understandably, her sense of time shifted.

“It was hell, basically,” she told me by phone Thursday morning. “I could not believe there were only 24 hours in a day. It felt waaay longer.”