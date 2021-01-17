What about a Fonner Park casino?

Many people have seen the video presentations or proposed architectural designs of the stunning casinos that are to be built in Omaha and Lincoln. But where are the plans for Grand Island? Why no Fonner Park casino plans? The reason is simple: Fonner Park has not yet chosen a casino operator.
Years ago the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) aligned with Ho-Chunk Inc. to be its casino operator. Ho-Chunk led the charge for getting the casino initiatives on the ballot. Fonner Park led the charge to gain approval of historical horse racing. Ho-Chunk reached the finish line first and facilitated and fueled Nebraskans to vote overwhelmingly for casino gaming. Ho-Chunk spent millions of dollars on its endeavor and clearly, they also put some thought and money into their architectural concepts; and they left the gate long before Fonner Park.
I have been in discussions with casino operators since October and at one time I was dealing with nine potential casino operators. The number is smaller now, but there are still some fine candidates in the interviewing process — including Ho-Chunk Inc. Apart from the dollars and sense of the decision process, my three pillars of criteria are: trust, partnerability (I’m making that a word) and experience. But the choice is not mine alone. I established a casino selection committee consisting of my executive board members, plus four Fonner Park past presidents. You would be proud of these individuals who are involved in the future and face of Grand Island — I sure am.
The two primary things I stress to the interviewees are that horseracing operations must remain under the control of Fonner Park and that significant casino revenue must be routed back into the community and the agriculture culture of Hall County. I’m referring to revenue beyond the funds mandatorily allocated for property tax relief, and city and county funding. I cannot wait to start providing more jobs and for Fonner Park to become the breadbasket and even greater tourism draw for Grand Island, Neb.
But I do have to wait. In fact, we all have to wait until the State Gaming Commission is established and rules and regulations are approved; all of that needs to take place in the Capitol building in Lincoln. The wait is on also for those alluring architectural designs of a Fonner casino to be released. But let’s not put the cart before the horse. Fonner Park has not been around for nearly 70 years because of quick decisions. We are a civic-minded operation founded on conservative thinking and careful spending. I want you to know that I’m just as keen to see fancy drawings of a fantastic facility that will be a beacon for Grand Island.
I can’t tell you the date for when we get a commission, when we get regulations or when Nebraska will get a casino. But I can tell you that Opening Day at Fonner Park is Feb. 19. I can also tell you that you’ll need to wear a mask if you plan to enjoy The Fon.
Chris Kotulak is CEO of Fonner Park in Grand Island.