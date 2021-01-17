What about a Fonner Park casino?

The two primary things I stress to the interviewees are that horseracing operations must remain under the control of Fonner Park and that significant casino revenue must be routed back into the community and the agriculture culture of Hall County. I’m referring to revenue beyond the funds mandatorily allocated for property tax relief, and city and county funding. I cannot wait to start providing more jobs and for Fonner Park to become the breadbasket and even greater tourism draw for Grand Island, Neb.

But I do have to wait. In fact, we all have to wait until the State Gaming Commission is established and rules and regulations are approved; all of that needs to take place in the Capitol building in Lincoln. The wait is on also for those alluring architectural designs of a Fonner casino to be released. But let’s not put the cart before the horse. Fonner Park has not been around for nearly 70 years because of quick decisions. We are a civic-minded operation founded on conservative thinking and careful spending. I want you to know that I’m just as keen to see fancy drawings of a fantastic facility that will be a beacon for Grand Island.

I can’t tell you the date for when we get a commission, when we get regulations or when Nebraska will get a casino. But I can tell you that Opening Day at Fonner Park is Feb. 19. I can also tell you that you’ll need to wear a mask if you plan to enjoy The Fon.

Chris Kotulak is CEO of Fonner Park in Grand Island.