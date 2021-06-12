What does Justice Bett Kavanaugh think of precedent? Here’s another clue

As the name “intermediate” implies, the doctrine was a kind of semi-victory for women’s rights lawyers like then-professor Ruth Bader Ginsburg when they litigated cases before the court in the 1970s and 80s. The feminist lawyers wanted the court to apply strict scrutiny, its highest and toughest form of scrutiny, to sex-based discrimination. The Burger court wouldn’t go that far, reserving strict scrutiny for discrimination on the basis of race. Nonetheless, the intermediate scrutiny doctrine turned out to be strong enough to give feminists many of the victories that they wanted.

As Ian Millhiser notes in a helpful column, the fact that Kavanaugh joined an opinion by Sotomayor in which she cites cases establishing the intermediate scrutiny standard means he’s unlikely to vote in the future to change that standard. In that sense, he joined Sotomayor in reaffirming precedent.

But that’s only half the story. In the opinion, Sotomayor also criticized a Supreme Court precedent: the 1981 decision Rostker v. Goldberg in which the justices upheld the exclusion of women from registering for the draft and said it didn’t violate equal protection because women were “excluded from combat” and wouldn’t be needed in a draft in the event of war. Since 1981, Sotomayor wrote, “the role of women in the military has changed dramatically.” Women now serve in combat in a wide range of roles.